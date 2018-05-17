× Lockout lifted at The Woodlands High School in Conroe; no person found with gun near campus

CONROE, Texas— The Woodlands High School was temporarily placed on “lockout” status while authorities investigate reports of a person seen near the school with a weapon.

According to Conroe ISD officials, the lockout was issued at 9 a.m. Thursday after it was reported that a man was running in the area with what appeared to be a gun.

Students and staff were secured safely inside the building with the external doors locked.

The lockout was lifted at 9:50 a.m. after thorough investigation, video review and identification of the individual. There was no gun.

Students and staff were allowed to go about their day as planned.

Conroe ISD police brought additional units on site to aid in the investigation.