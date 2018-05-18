Closing Comments: Santa Fe High School shooting

HOUSTON — At least 10 people were killed and several others were hospitalized — including a responding police officer — after a teen reportedly fired multiple shots and detonated pipe bombs at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County. The suspect now faces capital murder charges and the country, grieved by yet another mass shooting on campus, is faced with the question: what's next?
