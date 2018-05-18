Flix Fix: Deadpool 2, Book Club, Let the Sunshine In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deadpool 2 hits theaters this weekend with Ryan Reynolds back at the violent and vulgar R-rated superhero. The first time this franchise felt like a breath of fresh superhero air, is the sequel the same? AP Award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest comic book flick plus explains what else is new at the box office if you don’t feel like watching a grown man in spandex. Book Club features Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda in an over 60 crowd comedy while Oscar winner Juliette Binoche Lets the Sunshine In. Those reviews on this week’s edition of Flix Fix only at CW39.