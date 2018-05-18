HCSO: Between 8 and 10 killed in Santa Fe High School shooting; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas— One person is in custody and a second has been detained in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County Friday, officials confirm. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirms between eight and 10 people have been killed, including students and staff members.

Law enforcement thoroughly swept the school for more possible victims. Many of the students were hiding in closets and other areas.

"At one point there were students that were coming out from different hiding places, and so our search was continuing to make sure there weren't other students that were still afraid and may be hiding, or staff, so we don't know if anybody else was there or if there were additional fatalities or injuries," Gonzalez said.

"We did have an active shooter in the building and that person has been arrested and secured. We have done an amazing job to get these students out of the building safely and to reunite them with parents," said Santa Fe High School Assistant Principal Dr. Richardson.

Santa Fe Sophomore Dakota Shrader described what she saw unfold.

"I'm still scared, my heart is broken for all these people. It's just something that I did not want to go through, especially on a Friday," Shrader said. "As soon as I heard that alarm, it didn't sound like the fire alarm so I was scared wondering what that alarm was and as soon as we got outside, 'run, run, run' is all I heard."

At least three people were transported to UTMB Galveston. Dr. David Marshall confirmed during a live news conference that two adults and one juvenile were brought in for treatment.

A middle-age male suffered chest injuries and is listed in critical condition. A person, who is under 18 years old, was shot in the leg and is in good condition. The third victim, a middle-age woman, was also shot in the leg and is listed in good condition.

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

Parents are being asked to remain calm at this time and to keep an eye on their child to assess their mental state.

"Stay calm. Be to there for your student to comfort and to keep a good eye on the student and to make sure that if they want to talk about it or get sad or frustrated about the whole situation, just be there for them," said Richardson. "This has been very traumatizing for all of our students. "

Students were transferred to Alamo Gym on Highway 6, where they were released to their parents and guardians.

The shooting comes just three months after the school was placed on lockdown for sounds of shots being fired on the campus following social media threats.

