Update on hospitalized Santa Fe High School shooting victims; UTMB hosting blood drive throughout weekend

SANTA FE, Texas — There are 10 dead and at least 10 injured in the wake of Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston is treating four of the victims, one who is under 18.

"About 11:30 a.m. a 15-year-old male came to our emergency room in League City. He was treated and released. The first patient that we received today in our emergency room at League City was later transferred to Galveston campus and is in the O.R. she’s the female mid 50s with the gunshot wound to her leg,” Chief Nursing Officer Dr. David Marshall said.

Santa Fe ISD Police Officer, John Barnes remains in critical condition after suffering an injury to his arm. Earlier in the day, UTMB mentioned they're always prepared for unexpected incidents like this. "We do drills probably quarterly at UTMB to keep our level 1 trauma center status in tact its sort of an expectation that we practice for these sorts of situations that's why we are good at it,” Marshall said.

UTMB and MD Anderson have teamed up to host a blood drive in support of the victims from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Clear Lake Medical Center in Webster has discharged 6 of their eight victims and mainland medical center has discharged the two patients they received following the shooting.