WATCH LIVE: HPD hosts day of prayer for fallen officers

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department hosted a Day of Prayer Ceremony Friday, at the Houston Police Officers’ Union to honor officers that have fallen in the line of duty.

Houston-area clergy members gathered for The Annual Police Week Memorial Service to reinforce the partnership that exists between the community and the department.

Following the prayer, HPD and officials will walk down Memorial Drive beginning at 7 p.m. A candlelight vigil will be held and include the placing of a wreath on the Houston Police Officers Memorial, a roll call of deceased officers, a 21-gun salute, the playing of TAPS, and a fly-over by HPD helicopters. The public is invited to attend.