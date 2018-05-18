× Woman, child die in fall from Manhattan hotel

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A woman and child died Friday after the pair fell from a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, police said.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. at the Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues, police said.

The woman and child landed on a second-floor balcony at the location and were pronounced dead the scene, police said. It’s unknown how far they plunged or what prompted their fall.

The hotel has 25 floors, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.