Woman, child die in fall from Manhattan hotel

A picture taken on February 11, 2018, shows the 75-storey Gevora Hotel (L), which stands 356 metres or nearly a quarter of a mile tall, in the Gulf metropolis of Dubai.
Gulf metropolis Dubai, on its never-ending quest to break records, announced the opening of the "world's new tallest hotel" Sunday, pipping another towering landmark in the city for the title.
/ AFP PHOTO / KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A woman and child died Friday after the pair fell from a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, police said.
It happened about 8:30 a.m. at the Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues, police said.
The woman and child landed on a second-floor balcony at the location and were pronounced dead the scene, police said. It’s unknown how far they plunged or what prompted their fall.
The hotel has 25 floors, according to its website.
