Houston becomes center of tattoo universe for the weekend

HOUSTON - Grego made the rounds of the first Houston Tattoo Arts Convention that was held at NRG Center. The event was originally scheduled for fall of 2017, but was washed away because of Hurricane Harvey. Tattoo enthusiasts, artists and those just curious about it all came out to see what all the fuss was about.

Several cast members from the show Inkmasters were in town as well as the infamous Enigma who has his entire body covered in tats including his eyes!

The convention runs through Sunday May 20.