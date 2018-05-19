× Officials: 20 employees injured in flash fire at Pasadena plant

HOUSTON – Twenty people were injured Saturday when a flash fire broke out at a Pasadena plant, according to officials.

Officials with Kuraray America, Inc. confirm that a fire occurred at the company’s EVAL™ facility in Pasadena, at the corner of Choate Road and Bay Area Boulevard at 10:43 a.m. At the time of the incident, 250 employees and contract personnel were onsite. All have been accounted for.

A total of 20 workers were transported via ambulance to local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. An additional two workers were flown by air medical to hospitals.

The flash fire was quickly contained by plant personnel. There was not a chemical release, and no shelter-in-place was issued for the community. The facility issued an “all-clear” at 12:01 p.m.

Responding agencies included: La Porte Fire Department, La Porte EMS, La Porte Police Department, Pasadena Fire Department and Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as multiple Harris County response agencies.

The company is fully cooperating with all local authorities and emergency response teams and will provide additional information as it becomes available and is confirmed.

