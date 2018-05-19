Texas teachers rally for more support of public education at Discovery Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Hundreds of educators, families and supporters gathered at Discovery Green for a "Speak Out and Stand Together" rally. The group was pushing for more support of public education funding.

"What educators want is to actually have the wherewithal to do what we need to do for kids," said Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers. "Texas has to make different choices. Teachers, parents, students, communities are demanding it. What our long term future requires is public education. That is why parents, a community and teachers are standing up and speaking out for all of our kids today."

The group also held a moment of silence for the victims of Friday's Santa Fe High School shooting.