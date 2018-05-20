Funeral prayers in Stafford for Pakistani exchange student, victim of the Santa Fe school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stafford, TX - Funeral prayers were given for 17-year-old Sabika Sheikh, one of the 10 killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting that brought a community to it`s knees Friday morning. All members of the community were invited to participate at the ceremony held at ISGH Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford.

"We are here today because we are united in a shared grief. We are here today in the house of God so that the message of peace and the message of compassion and the message of our shared humanity goes out to this House of God,” shared Consulate General of Pakistan Houston Aisha Farooqui.

"I certainly want to extend my prayers and condolences to the family, to Sabika's parents, to siblings who will be missing her. It is a death gone too soon,” expressed Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"We had no idea what God was going to send us...but He sent us one of the most precious gifts I’ve ever had in my life,” says Jason Cogburn, Sabika’s host father during her time in America.

Sabika was a guest in our country, an exchange student from Pakistan. One of only 75 Pakistani students selected to study abroad under the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study program. She was set to return home June 9th.

Recently confirmed Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, sends his “deepest condolences to the family and friends” and describes her presence here in the states as building “ties between the U.S. and her native Pakistan.”

Sabika`s remains will be returned to her hometown of Karachi by Monday, where her mother, father, and two younger sisters are already grieving her loss.

