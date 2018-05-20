× Funeral services held Sunday for foreign exchange student killed in Santa Fe High School mass shooting

HOUSTON — Funeral services are being held Sunday afternoon for Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan who was slain in the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday morning.

The Houston office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Houston) is urging community members to attend the services and pay respect for the innocent life lost.

The services will begin at 2 p.m. at the ISGH Brand Lane Islamic Center, 610 Brand Ln, Stafford TX, 77477.

There will also be a candlelight vigil for Sheikh and the other victims in Sugar Land Town Square in the evening. The vigil, which will be held at 15958 City Walk, will begin at 9 p.m.

CAIR-Houston is also encouraging community members to donate blood to the victims through the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.