Governor Abbott Comforts Families During Sunday Morning Church Services in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, Texas-- Prayer and healing is the message at Arcadia First Baptist Church on Highway 6 in Santa Fe.

People are gathering for Sunday morning service. The first service since the deadly mass shooting at Santa Fe High School just a few blocks away.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott attended the church service comforting families with open arms and compassion during their time of need in the midst of this tragedy.

"We come here today with hearts that are aching, knowing that there are parents [here] today without children. Parents who their own hearts are aching and I know these parents have no idea what the pathway is forward to them. So we want to come here to join in this church service today, and also come to this location where these kids suffered, something no child should ever have to suffer", said Governor Abbott.

During the emotional service Santa Fe High School seniors dressed in a caps and gowns entered the sanctuary to a standing ovation.

Following the service Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick paid their respects by commuting to Santa Fe High School to say a prayer and leave flowers at a memorial honoring the lives lost on Friday.

An emotional day, one needed to help Santa Fe stay strong!