Residents of Santa Fe come together to pray for healing

SANTA FE, Texas - People gathers at Dayspring Church in Santa Fe to hear the word of God in hopes of finding comfort during this tragic time after 10 people died in Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Minister Kelly Ward says that the Santa Fe needs to come together as a community and be present for the people directly affected by this tragedy.

Nothing could have prepared the community for this shocking turn of events in their small community and the scars are still fresh.

Members of the church still have hope and are praying for brighter days.