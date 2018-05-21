× Friendswood Junior High student arrested after making social media threat; heightened security through end of school year

FRIENDSWOOD. Texas — An 8th grade student was arrested Monday after allegedly making a threat on social media against his school, Friendswood police confirm.

The student, who attends Friendswood Junior High, was taken into custody at 2:26 p.m. and charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.

Other students aware of the threat alerted the school resource officer about the suspect’s post. Following an investigation, the school resource officer took the suspect into custody.

Heightened security and safety measures are in place at all Friendswood schools in both FISD and CCISD through the end of the school year.

The heightened security includes increased police presence in and around all campuses. Police officials urge parents to engage their students regarding social media and threatening behavior.