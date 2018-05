× All-clear given after suspicious package at Jack in the Box in Santa Fe found not to be a threat

SANTA FE, Texas— The Texas City Regional Bomb Squad was called out Monday to investigate a suspicious device found at a Jack in the Box restaurant.

The restaurant, which is located on Highway 6, was immediately evacuated while bomb experts tested the package.

The package in question turned out to be a geocaching box, and was no threat to the public.