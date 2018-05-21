× KISD: Morton Ranch Elementary closed Monday due to power outage caused by Sunday night storm

KATY, Texas— The Katy Independent School District announced that Morton Ranch Elementary will be closed Monday due to a power outage.

Severe thunderstorms swept through Houston and the surrounding areas Sunday night leading to the damage that caused the outage.

The District posted a statement to their Twitter that read in part:

“IMPORTANT ALERT: Morton Ranch Elementary will be closed today due to a complete loss of power to the school. An energy electrical pole that provides power to the school has been severely damaged from the storm. We appreciate your support and understanding.”