Moments of silence preface a call for moments of action to honor victims of Santa Fe shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Monday to honor the victims of Friday’s deadly school shooting.

The wound, still so fresh in Santa Fe, found a moment of silence, of prayer and ten crosses - one for each victim - now memorializes the community’s loss.

At Houston Independent School District’s Northside High School, students also took a moment to reflect.

“It made me want to cry, cause I mean they’re innocent people that are dying, and they don’t deserve to die like that,” said Victoria Coronado, a 10th grader at Northside High School.

Three hours further west, in the state capitol of Austin, students traveled to the governor's mansion over the weekend, observing their own silence in the form of a “die – in.”

"In our schools we will speak and occupy and yell and lie down and sit and stand to make sure that common-sense gun laws are enacted,” a demonstrator spoke out.

Over the weekend, native Texan Kelly Clarkson took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards to speak her mind on moments of silence.

"Why don't we not do a moment of silence, why don't we do a moment of action, why don't we do a moment of change, why don't we change what's happening, because it's horrible,” Clarkson exclaimed.

A sentiment students and teachers can relate to.

“When you take a moment of action you’re actually getting out there, doing something physical, trying to do something and trying to help,” said 12th grader Mario Cervantes at Northside High School.

"We can have moments of silence all day and all night, but unless we are willing to do something, get to the root of the problem, then we will continue to see this happen over and over again,” said a Social Studies teacher at Northside High School.

And Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has his own ideas about action.

“Nobody that I know of in law enforcement is talking about taking away guns from the hands, from the homes of law abiding Americans of sound mind... it's not 'gun control,' it's about access control, controlling access of firearms to Americans that are law abiding and of sound mind,” Acevedo told reporters.

While one community begins the healing process, their neighbors, and the country, join them in actions to keep what happened Friday from ever happening again.