Monday Motivation: Glutes, hamstrings and quadricep workout with Jennifer Winters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— It's time for your Monday motivation fitness tip of the week.

This week is all about legs!

Summer is right around the corner and with the hotter weather comes short shorts swimwear.

Jennifer Winters has the tools to help you get your body ready for summer.

Do the following circuit routine to build muscle and increase cardio.

Forward Lunge 3 sets of 10

Kick Back 3 sets of 20 using a chair. For more advanced remove the chair.

Side Lunge 3 sets of 20

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Jennifer, go to https://www.facebook.com/houstonsuperwoman/