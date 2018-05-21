× Red Cross opens shelter for victims of multi-unit fire in southeast Houston

HOUSTON— The American Red Cross announced the opening of an emergency shelter facility in southeast Houston to assist the victims of a multi-unit fire.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire damaged approximately 24 units in Zollie Scales Manor apartment complex Sunday night. Fire Fighter’s who were in the area reported hearing an explosion few minutes before receiving a call to the complex.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with possible second-degree burns. Two others sustained minor injuries, were treated at the complex and released. One person is alleged to be trapped inside the complex, but their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

“We won’t know the cause and origin until we’re able to extinguish the fire completely, asses the structural stability and then get arson investigators in there to do the job,” Fire Chief, Samuel Pena said.

Red Cross volunteers and staff are providing the victims with food, lodging, and emotional support at the Greater Saint Matthew Baptist Church located at 7701 Jutland Road, Houston, TX, 77033.

Disaster caseworkers will meet with the displaced families, assess their needs and help build their individualized recovery plans.