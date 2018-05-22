Ahead of Hurricane Season, FEMA specialists on hand to assist customers at local hardware stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Someone needs to tell Mother Nature that Hurricane Season doesn’t start until June 1! There’s a disturbance in the Caribbean already.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has specialists at five Home Depot and Lowe’s locations through Saturday, May 26, in some of the areas hit hardest during last year’s Hurricane Harvey.

FEMA specialists are on site from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. giving tips and techniques on how to repair and build hazard-resistant homes using proven methods to prevent future flood damage. They’ll also be available to answer questions about flood insurance, and emergency preparation.

You can find the FEMA specialists at: