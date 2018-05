× Amber Alert cancelled for Austin area children

AUSTIN, Texas— The Texas Center for Missing Children has confirmed that Teanna Chatman, 7, Brock Chatman, 8, and Taniya Chatman, 9 have now been located.

According to police, the children, went missing Monday and were last seen riding with 29-year-old Takecha Quinonce, inside a black 2008 Pontiac G6 with license plate number DCR0363.

No further information has been given at this time.