× Houston Health Department to host Hurricane Harvey recovery event for victims still impacted

HOUSTON— It’s been nine months since Hurricane Harvey dropped over 50 inches of rain onto the Bayou City and many Houstonians have yet to receive resources.

In an effort to help those who are still suffering, the Houston Health Department and Harvey Resource Connect have teamed up to address those unmet needs. The organizations announced Tuesday that they will provide Harvey victims with valuable recovery resources including Avenue’s home repair program, Kids Meals for the summer, tips for avoiding foreclosures and legal advice.

The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northeast Multi-Service Center located at 9720 Spaulding St.

Residents attending Harvey Resource Connect will also be able to collect distributed food and household goods, take part in exercise classes and learn more about mortgage preparation through two, one-hour classes.

For more information about the family-friendly event visit the Avenue CDC website.