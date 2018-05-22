Inside Story: ‘Death by Natural Causes’ exhibit at Museum of Natural Science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- "Lions and tigers and bears. Oh my!!!"

Turns out, when it comes to dying, the things we fear the most are actually the least of our worries.

Welcome to "Death by Natural Causes," one of the deadliest exhibits to haunt the halls of Houston’s Museum of Natural Science, educating Houstonians on the range of "animal, vegetable and mineral" dangers that lurk in our everyday lives.

Death by Natural Causes runs through Labor Day.

Let's join the tour and find out exactly what arsenal nature is aiming our way in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.