March For Our Lives Houston lends support to Santa Fe shooting survivors

HOUSTON— March For Our Lives Houston has announced that they will stand in solidarity with Santa Fe High School survivors following the fatal shooting of ten students.

MFOL believes that the Santa Fe tragedy shows how gun control can affect smaller communities. For now, the organization is asking students, faculty, and parents to reach out for help.

In a statement posted to Twitter MFOL stated that they will no longer make any statements to the press on behalf the victims and welcomed the survivors to join them when they are ready.

"March For Our Lives continues to send our love and strength to the students, teachers and families affected in Santa Fe, Texas. We are here to support your community in your eternal healing process, as we are both part of an expanding group of individuals that have been struck with tragedy. After receiving multiple requests by media sources to publicly discuss the shooting, we have decided to respectfully decline those opportunities as this is their tragedy and not our own. We encourage the media to represent the victims of that shooting as we stand beside them. March For Our Lives will lift the voices of those affected if they wish to share our platform."