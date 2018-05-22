× Reports of active shooter in Panama City, Florida

PANAMA CITY, Florida — Authorities are on the scene of an active shooting at an apartment complex in Panama City, Florida, according to Bay County Sheriff spokeswoman Ruth Corley. The Bay County Sheriff’s office and Panama City Police are working to get the situation contained

According to WJHG, the scene is unfolding in the 2300 block of Beck Avenue and 23rd Street.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 50 to 100 shots fired. At least one injury has been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.