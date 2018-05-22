× Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat

FORT BEND, Texas— Texas State Technical College announced that they were closing the campus Tuesday due to a threat.

The College has issued a statement that read in part:

“TSTC in Fort Bend County will be closing its campus for the day as Rosenberg police investigate an alleged threat. There is no imminent danger at this time. TSTC administration is closing campus in an abundance of caution for its students and employees. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.”