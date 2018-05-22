WATCH LIVE: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at University of Houston

HOUSTON— U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley discussed leadership and global challenges in a special address to students at the University of Houston Tuesday.

“Nikki Haley is one of the most remarkable figures in American politics today,” said UH President Renu Khator. “A former governor of South Carolina and the first Indian-American to hold a Cabinet-level position, she is recognized for her keen intellect and unswerving dedication to public service. As our United Nations representative during a time of significant geopolitical change, Ambassador Haley can inform our audience and educate our students with firsthand insights into the complex global issues that affect us all. We are privileged to have her visit our university.”

Haley, a native of South Carolina, served as governor of the state from 2010 until she joined the Trump administration. She was the first woman named to the Trump cabinet and the second Indian-American governor in the country, after Bobby Jindal of Louisiana.