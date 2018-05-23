× 13-year-old arrested after leading deputies on 100 mph high-speed chase throughout southeast Houston

HOUSTON— A 13-year-old has been arrested after leading Harris County deputies on a high-speed chase throughout southeast Houston Wednesday.

According to deputies, they were in the process of conducting a routine traffic stop along the I-10 East Freeway when the teen driver of the vehicle sped away. Deputies followed in pursuit of the teen, who reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The teen merged onto Highway 59 to 288 and exited MacGregor Way, making a U-turn and leading deputies into oncoming traffic through downtown.

One of the deputies tried to intercept the teen at Rusk and San Jacinto, but slammed into the side of a car causing a major accident.

The teen crashed at the cross streets of Louisiana and Rusk after hitting a telephone pole. He managed to jump out of the vehicle and lead police on a short foot chase before being arrested.

The deputies and driver involved in the car crash were transported to the hospital with minor bumps and bruises.