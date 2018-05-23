× HCSO: Man fatally shot during robbery outside Mobile Gas Station and Convenience Store in north Houston

HOUSTON— The Harris County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside of a Mobile Gas Station and Convenience Store in north Houston.

According to deputies, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kuykendahl at Ella. Deputies say that the victim was getting out of his car to go into the store when he was robbed by three unidentified men and shot.

The man managed to stumble to the door of the convenience store, where he collapsed and died.

The three men fled on foot in an unidentified direction.