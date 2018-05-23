× Keeping our roads safe: DPS ramps up enforcement during Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is joining law enforcement efforts across the state this Memorial Day weekend to help keep Texas roadways safe and encourage motorists to practice safe driving habits. From Friday through Monday, DPS Troopers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, and drivers violating speed limit, seat belt and other traffic laws.

“Memorial Day pays tribute to those who have given their lives to serve and protect our country, and what better way to honor them than to protect your fellow drivers by making safety a priority every time you get behind the wheel,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By driving sober, wearing your seat belt, obeying traffic laws and using extra caution, you can help prevent senseless tragedies. DPS will join other law enforcement agencies in Texas to do our part to keep travelers and our roadways safe this Memorial Day holiday.”

During the 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend, DPS Troopers issued nearly 60,000 citations and warnings, including more than 1,000 seat belt and child safety restraint tickets. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 372 DWI arrests, 251 fugitive arrests and 190 felony arrests.

DPS also supports the state’s “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, which runs through June 3. Now in its 16th year, “Click It or Ticket” encourages drivers and passengers to comply with state seat belt laws.

Drivers can take a variety of measures to enhance safety on our roads this Memorial Day weekend, including: