Name Brand or No? The true taste test between name brand and generic food products

HOUSTON -- From chips to drinks, customers often shop for name brand items, but what about generic brands? Is it worth the extra splurge or is it all just the same? NewsFix went down the aisles to find out what shoppers prefer.

"Yogurts. I buy name brand, but a lot of things I do buy generic. Cheese Itzs and cereals and crackers, I’ll buy the generic,” said shopper Stefanie Carper.

"I’m just looking for the best price point when I’m shopping. You know, I have some things like my diet DR. B down here that I don't really care, sometimes you just gotta get your soda fix. Hot Cheetos and Takis are my favorite snacks. Chips, you have to do the name brand,” said Cody Hendrix.

After talking to customers, we decided to put our money where our mouth is. We invited a team of experts into the NewsFix studio for the ultimate taste test.

Some of our taste testers preferred name brands and others preferred the generic. Although they noticed a slight difference in taste, there was a clear difference in price. The generic items totaled to $12.63 cents and the name brand items were $16.88.

Name Brand Generic Brand Tostitos $2.98 HEB Tortilla Chips $1.98 Lays Wavy Ranch Chips $2.48 HEB Wavy Sour Cream & Onion $1.98 Chips Ahoy $2.56 Chips Galore $2.00 Blue Bell $5.88 Creamy Creations $4.68

That means you'd save $4.25 buying generic, and that can really add up if you're penny-pinching. Now it's up to you to try it at home and see if you really need name brand or not!

Happy shopping!