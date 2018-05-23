× Soccer fans to win free gas if Dynamo score in 76th minute, Courtesy of 76® Brand

HOUSTON – Soccer fans at Houston Dynamo home games will have an extra reason to cheer in the 76th minute, thanks to the 76® Brand. As a part of the ongoing 76® brand sponsorship between the Houston Dynamo and Motiva Enterprises, fans inside BBVA Compass Stadium will receive free gas* if the Dynamo score a goal in the 76th minute of a home game this season!

If the Houston Dynamo score a qualifying goal in the 76th minute, eligible game ticket holders will receive a $40 76® Gift Card redeemable for authorized products and services at 76® stores, including the newest station at 2002 Runnels Street only a few blocks away from the Houston Dynamo stadium. Fans can locate additional 76® stations using the Station Finder on www.76Minute.com or the My 76® app.

The 76th minute is the official time from 75:00 to 75:59 during the eligible game. A qualifying goal includes any regulation goal made by the Houston Dynamo during the 76th minute or any successful goal made by the Houston Dynamo as the result of a penalty kick.

The 76® Minute Promotion will kick off at the next Dynamo home game, scheduled for Friday, May 25 against New York City FC. So get your tickets now, Dynamo fans, and cheer for the Dynamo to put the ball in the net in the 76th minute!

* Complete terms and conditions for the 76® Minute Promotion can be found at www.76Minute.com.