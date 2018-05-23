× WANTED: Surveillance video shows 3 suspects accused in aggravated robbery of grocery store

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On April 19, three men entered the Los Paissanos Carniceria grocery store, located at 4402 Sherwood, around 2 pm. All three men were armed with handguns.

One of the suspects jumped the counter and pointed a handgun at employees, demanding cash from the registers and safe, while one of his accomplices guarded the doors, according to police.

After, taking the money, the suspects ran outside and entered a silver sedan that was waiting at a nearby parking lot.

Surveillance video has been released of the suspects.

The first suspect is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He was dressed in a dark hoodie.

The second suspect also appeared to be 30 to 40 years old, and stood 5 to 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighed 140 to 150 pounds. He, too, was wearing a dark hoodie.

The third suspect is believed to be the same age as his accomplices, is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 to 180 pounds. He as wearing a red hoodie at the time of the crime.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org