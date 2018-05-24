Body cam video disproves Dallas area woman’s sexual assault accusation against police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A 37-year-old Grapevine woman is getting national attention for accusing a Texas State Trooper of sexually assaulting her during a traffic stop!

Early Sunday morning, a Texas Patrol Trooper stopped Sherita Dixon-Cole on suspicion of drinking and driving.

Dixon-Cole was arrested and charged with a DWI.

Shortly after, activists and citizens around the country were calling for justice over her accusations.

The “what if’s” are haunting * What if Sherita Dixon-Cole’s fiancé didn’t arrive when he did?

* What if she wasn’t close friends with @MeritLaw?

Shaun King, an American writer and civil rights activist posted an article (that's since been updated) on his website with her claims. The article says, "Because we might have kids listening, I won’t get in to specific details, but before her fiancé arrive, the officer first communicated to Sherita that he would be willing to let her go if she performed sexual favors for him, then proceeded to sexually assault her, touching her under her skirt. When her fiancé arrived, the officer asked Sherita if he had a gun, and threatened to kill him if she said anything about what had just happened."

But, it turns out that the accusations Dixon-Cole made about sexual assault were not true. At least that’s what DPS says after they released this video.



In a statement released by the Department of Public Safety says, "The video shows absolutely no evidence to support the egregious and unsubstantiated accusations against the Trooper during the DWI arrest of the suspect. The department is appalled that anyone would make such a despicable, slanderous and false accusation against a peace officer who willingly risks his life every day to protect and serve the public."

Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney who helped the accusations go viral says the body camera footage directly conflicts with what Dixon Cole told his office!

“It is deeply troubling when innocent parties are falsely accused and I am truly sorry for any trouble these claims may have caused officer Hubbard and his family,” Merritt said.

Amy Jones, CEO of Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center says these types of situations hurt their cause.

“When all of this news media is about this false report, which we know is so incredibly rare, that reinforces, to a survivor that oh my gosh, if I do come forward, I am not going to be believed," Jones said. "Or, people are going to say that what happened to me is not significant, or not important. So that I think is the real message, is that we want to make sure that we are creating a culture where survivors feel like they can come forward and where they will be believed, and they will be supported.”

For now, Dixon-Cole is facing DWI charges. As far as the sexual assault claims, the district attorney is trying to determine what Dixon-Cole said and who she said it to. Saying, if there is a false police report filed she could be charged with a misdemeanor crime.

