Family of Santa Fe shooting victim speak on positive change

SANTA FE, Texas - Jared Black was only 17 years old when he became one of the 10 lives stolen from the Santa Fe community last Friday in a mass shooting, and almost a week later, his uncle John Conard speaks with NewsFix.

“I think the shock is really starting to wear off and reality is setting in. We're a few days from his funeral, from actually saying goodbye and we go from sharing memories and laughing, to crying on each other's shoulders,” Conard said.

His uncle shared a statement he’d written on behalf of the family of Jared Black.

You can view it in it’s entirety here:

Jared was known for sticking up for his friends and family.

“He didn't see evil or expect evil, he seen the good in people, and he was more than willing to take a stand and say 'this is not right'. Jared was an avid artist, who had dreams of producing his own comic. One of his latest drawings, an imaginative self-portrait Jared drew, is of particular interest to his uncle.

“The collar on his shirt, the eyes of the Phoenix, I may end up getting this tattooed on me,” Conard says.

Santa Fe Community rallying together, benefit planned for Saturday May 26, with proceeds going to the families of victims injured or killed in last week’s tragedy.