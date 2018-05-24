× Man escapes home invasion by jumping through apartment window in Cypress, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex inside Cypress Station at the Hollow Tree Street cul-de-sac.

According to police, an unknown number of men made their way through the front door of an apartment and shot the 29-year-old homeowner, who escaped by jumping out of his bedroom window and running for help.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital and treated for the gunshot wound and cuts sustained from the window.

The burglars fled on foot in an unknown direction.