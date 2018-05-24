Protesters say 66-year-old denied right to speedy trial, held 2 years without bond in Harris County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Texas Organizing Project or "TOP" is demanding the release of a 66-year-old woman whose rights to a speedy trial, they say, are being violated.

Ida Whittaker was arrested nearly two years ago on a retaliation charge after she allegedly threatened her neighbor.

"We have one of our seniors in the Harris County Jail just sitting there, it could be my mother, it could be your mother so we demand, we demand that the DA and whoever, the judges do something today," said Tarsha Jackson, of TOP.

Whittaker's next court date isn't until April 19, 2019. That's too long, supporters say.

"We are here to demand the district attorney to so either two things, give Ms. Whittaker a bond or dismiss this case. No one should be for nearly two years with a charge that can be handled outside of court," Jackson said.

At this point "TOP" is still waiting to hear back from the DA and the sheriff's office on what happens next.