Recognize this guy? Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for serial flasher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office need the public's help identifying a "Creepy Creeperson" who is flashing his goods around town.

On May 17, at about 2:42 pm, deputies were dispatched to an indecent exposure at Club Monaco located at 9595 Six Pines Dr. in The Woodlands.

Once deputies arrived, they were advised by staff of Club Monaco that an older man below entered the clothing store alone. Staff of Club Monaco approached the man to see if they could assist him, but he advised he was just “looking.”

Moments later, staff observed the suspect walking in the store naked. The suspect had fully removed his clothes and was holding them in his left hand. Customers and employees screamed at the suspect, at which time he took off running out of the store. The suspect quickly got dressed while he was running out the door.

During the investigation, deputies learned that this same suspect had also exposed himself at a TJ Maxx in Shenandoah, Texas on May 15, and again at the Kirkland’s in Oak Ridge on May 16. There are also reports of the suspect exposing himself in other law enforcement jurisdictions.

The suspect is believed to be driving a dark gray Ford F250 or F350, 1999 to 2007 year model, extended cab, short bed, black bug deflector on hood, and no front or rear license plate number displayed. The suspect could have removed one or both.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #18A133058.