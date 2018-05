Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas -- Visitations were held Wednesday for three victims who died in the Santa Fe High School shooting massacre.

Services were held for Cynthia Tisdale, Aaron Kyle McCleod and Christian Riley Garcia.

Tisdale, a teacher, was one of the first poeple shot and killed. Her visitation was held at Bay Area Christian Church in League City.

McCleod's service was held at the Hayes Funeral Home Chapel and Garica's visitation was held at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin.

May they all rest in peace.