What can we do? Crime Stoppers shares vital information in protecting students from future shootings

HOUSTON -- There have been 288 school shootings in the United States, since 2009, according to recent reports. The most recent being the Santa Fe High School shooting where 10 lives were lost.

So what can we do to make this stop? That seems to be the question on all of our minds.

CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious joined CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe to share some ways that they are being proactive and what we can do to protect students.

They continued the discussion on Facebook Live. Watch below:

Most importantly, if you see something, say something.

Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or click here for more information.