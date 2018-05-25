× 2 men wanted after explosive device blast injures 15 people at suburban Toronto restaurant

(CNN) — A manhunt is on in Canada after two men detonated an “improvised explosive device,” injuring 15 people late Thursday inside a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, police said.

“There’s no indication this is a terrorist attack. There’s no indication this is a hate crime,” Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said during a Friday morning news conference. “At this time, we haven’t ruled anything out as we start our investigation.”

The suspects walked into the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb around 10:30 p.m., and detonated the device, then fled, Peel Regional Police said.

Surveillance photos show them wearing jeans and dark-colored hoodies. One had his face covered with a black cloth, police said.

Among those injured, three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to a Toronto trauma center, officials said.

Their injuries were “consistent with those of an explosion,” said Brian Gibson, deputy chief at Peel Regional Paramedic Services.