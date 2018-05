Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- DJ T. Gray pumped up the volume at the Toyota Center for the Houston Rockets. Gray ignited the crowd with a few spins and a fader from his DJ booth near the home court.

This DJ might be the secret ingredient to James Harden's signature sauce, dishing out clutch hip hop bangers on demand. Gray knows exactly how to spin the right record at the right time to boost the All-Star Rocket before tip off.

Click on the video above to hear what's on the Rocket's playlist.