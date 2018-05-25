Teacher, 2 students killed in Santa Fe High School shooting laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas - Two students and one teacher killed in the Santa Fe shooting just one week ago were laid to rest Friday.

Hundreds attended the service for teacher, Cynthia Tisdale, at Bay Area Christian Church in League City.

In an earlier statement, her son, Detective Recie Tisdale, described his mother as having worked at the school not out of necessity, but for the love of teaching and helping others.

A service for 15-year-old Christian Riley Garcia was held at Crosby Church.

And Chris Stone was also remembered at Clear Creek Community Church in League City.

Chris is reported to have been one of the students who blocked a doorway in an attempt to prevent the gunman from entering a classroom.

His parents have since filed a lawsuit against the parents of the accused. They allege the father, Antonios Pagourtzis, and mother, Rose Marie Kosmetatos, failed to properly secure weapons, allowed their son access to the weapons and failed to seek mental health counseling for their son.

Funerals for some victims will be held Saturday, and more are scheduled to be held after the Memorial Day weekend.