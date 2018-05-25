Houston Happenings: Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's Memorial Day weekend! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Active Shooter Seminar

After the horrible, tragic mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, it is very important for students and teachers to know how to defend themselves in case of an active school shooter.

Leaders for Life Martial Arts is hosting a free Active Shooter Seminar this Friday at 6 p.m. in Kemah, Texas.

The event will be free to the public, but attendees must RSVP.

For more information, click here.

Comicpalooza

Comicpalooza, known as Texas' largest pop culture festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 25 to Sunday, May 27 at the George R. Brown Convention Center!

Comic fans can enjoy live art demonstrations, celebrity meet and greets, discussion panels, video game tournaments and more at the festival.

For more information, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

FUNomenal Family Festival

Academy Sports + Outdoors FUNomenal Family Festival will be this Saturday at Discovery Green!

The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. where families can enjoy free food, interactive games, thrilling rides and more.

The event will be free to the public.

For more information, click here.