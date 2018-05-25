Man arrested in connection with explosive devices found in Beaumont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAUMONT, Texas -- An arrest has been made in the case of explosive devices found in Beaumont. Earlier this month, an explosive blast shattered a window at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and back in April an explosive device was found at a Starbucks nearby.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been investigating the incidents.

"Jonathan Matthew Torres, age 40, of Beaumont, was arrested yesterday at his residence on several federal charges: the use of an explosive device to damage property; mailing a threatening communication; and possession of an unregistered destructive device,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

Torres' arrest likely prevented future attacks.

"Based on what we found inside this suspect's home, this suspect had the resources and the ability to continue building these devices and the incidents were increasing in their destructive impact,” said Brown.

Police say these crimes are not related to international terrorism and they're not related to any hate groups.

“We do not believe at the time that there is any continuing threat to the public. We continue to investigate the possibility of others being involved, but at this time, we are very confident that there is no threat to the public,” Brown added.