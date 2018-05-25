Man dead after drive-by leads to shootout in southeast Houston

HOUSTON— One man is dead and another injured after a shootout in southeast Houston Thursday.

According to Houston police, three men shot at a car carrying another group of men who were driving down Northridge Street around 7:30 p.m., shooting one of the men. The shooters sped off and were followed by the other group to an apartment complex at 5050 Sunflower Street.

The men exchanged words and started shooting at each other, police said.

The three men in the first car managed to escape on foot, leaving behind a backseat passenger who was shot through a rear car door.

The group of men in the second car fled in a vehicle down Coffee Street and crashed into an innocent driver on Bellfort Avenue.

The man who was shot on Northridge was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The man who was shot in the backseat of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.