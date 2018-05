Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Comicpalooza, Texas' largest pop culture festival, is back at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Memorial Day weekend to celebrate its 10th anniversary with comic fans!

NewsFix had an awesome interview with Comic Book Men's Ming Chen at the festival -- click below!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fantastic Four's Michael Chiklis made it to Comicpalooza this year! Click below to see who he is rooting for in the Western Conference Finals!