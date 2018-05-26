HPD: Suspect shot after striking police cruiser in SE Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- A suspect struck a police cruiser while an officer was speaking to a woman for a trespassing incident in southeast Houston on Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in a parking lot in the 9400 block of Cullen Boulevard in the Sunnyside area.

Houston police were dispatched to the parking lot in response to a trespassing call. During the interview with the woman, a car intentionally struck the woman and the police cruiser, however, the officer was not hit, police said. The suspect drove off and the officer, while on foot, commanded him to stop.

According to police, the suspect seemed to intentionally hit the officer; that's when the officer opened fire, striking the suspect at least once.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and is expected to survive. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injures.