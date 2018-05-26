Officer charged with murder after killing his brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas --- An officer has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his brother, Rocky Lee, a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.

Robert Lee a 35-year-old Stagecoach Police Department Officer who previously worked for HPD originally told police he shot someone who was allegedly breaking into his home Friday afternoon.

Police arrived at his home and found a man dead in the bathroom with several gunshot wounds and found an unexpected twist in the investigation. "Based on the presumptive identification we believe the deceased is a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy from what we know we believe the Stagecoach Officer and the Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy the deceased victim are brothers,” said LT. Scott Spencer.

As detectives continue to investigate, they believe the burglary story was fabricated. They say Rocky was at the home to check on his brother’s welfare. "The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation. This investigation is being handled by the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office, along with the District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers,” said Spencer.

Robert Lee is accused of killing an officer which is a capital crime but since his brother was off duty at the time he has not been charged with capital murder. He is currently being held in Montgomery County Jail with a bond set at 500 thousand dollars.